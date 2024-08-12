Pakistan, South Korea poised for mutual success

South Korean ambassador to Pakistan, Park Kijun, on Monday, said that there was innumerable potential for Pakistan and South Korea to work together on major projects.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he stated that he believes that by collaborating, both countries can significantly benefit their people. The ambassador praised Pakistan’s skilled workforce and noted that South Korean IT companies were eager to invest in Pakistan, taking advantage of the country’s young talent.

He suggested that both nations could expand cooperation in areas like energy and infrastructure. He also emphasized the need to increase trade, as last year’s trade volume of $1.2 billion is far below the potential both countries have.

The ambassador said that Pakistan has rich natural resources and a dynamic workforce, while South Korea excels in technology and economic growth. He expressed a strong desire to strengthen cultural ties, especially South Korea’s interest in Pakistan’s Gandhara heritage. The ambassador announced plans for a Korea-Pakistan Gala in October, which will be held in Islamabad. The event will bring together government officials and artists from both countries to celebrate and strengthen the relationship between South Korea and Pakistan.