Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs 256,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change on Monday and was traded at Rs 256,500 in the local market. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also remained stagnant at Rs.219,907 while there was no change in prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold which was traded at Rs.201,582, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively. Prices of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,439 as compared to the previous day rates of $2,430, the Association reported.