USA icon Taurasi bows out of Olympic basketball with sixth gold

Diana Taurasi capped her international career with a sixth Olympic gold medal on Sunday, calling it “truly an honor” to represent the USA and see the growth of the global game. The United States won their record eighth straight gold with a gritty 67-66 victory over host nation France. Taurasi, with gold in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024, surpassed Sue Bird for the most Olympic golds by an American women’s basketball player, but despite the United States’ long dominance Taurasi never thought it was a sure thing. “These games are tough,” Taurasi said. “Everyone always thinks it’s going to be easy to win gold medals. But a game in France against a French team — they play physical, they play hard, play for their country. It was a tough win.” The Phoenix Mercury guard, owner of three WNBA titles, didn’t play in the final, but US coach Cheryl Reeve said before the Games her experience was a “tremendously valuable” asset. “She’s one of the greatest competitors women’s basketball, and sports, has ever seen,” Reeve said. “There’s no substitute for that level of experience.” Taurasi counseled her younger teammates that the United States’ history of success was no guarantee of gold. “I just told the team before the tournament, history doesn’t earn you another one. You’ve got to go and earn it. “All these teams have anted up, they’re all investing in their teams and you see it in this tournament. Every night any team could have won,” she said. “It’s been fun to be a part of that.” She’s also enjoyed playing alongside changing generations of talent. With her sixth gold in hand, she said, “I think I’ll just look back on 20 years of being able to wear the jersey. “I’ve been lucky to be around some of the best players to ever play.