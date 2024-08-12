England’s Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses

Aaron Rai withstood a 36-hole marathon final Sunday to win the rain-hit Wyndham Championship, taking his first PGA title after American Max Greyserman squandered a four-stroke lead.

The 29-year-old Englishman sank a birdie putt on the last hole from just inside seven feet in the gloom of twilight to secure the victory at Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Incredible. A dream come true,” Rai said. “I’m extremely grateful. I think it hasn’t sunk in just yet. An amazing achievement.”

Rai fired a bogey-free six-under par 64 after a third-round 68 earlier to finish 72 holes at Sedgefield Country Club on 18-under 262.

That was good enough for a two-stroke victory over Greyserman, whose four-hole roller coaster run on the back nine in the fourth round ended with heartbreak.

“I had a four shot lead with five holes to go? If you’re doing that in a PGA Tour event, you’re doing something exceptionally well so that’s what I’m going to walk away with,” Greyserman said.

“Stuff happens. I’m just going to walk away with more confidence, look at the positive things and learn from the mistakes.”

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and American J.J. Spaun shared third on 265 with US amateur Luke Clanton another stroke adrift.

A tropical storm dumped more than six inches of rain on the course to wipe out play on Thursday and set the stage for finishing the second round early Sunday then completing the last 36 holes at sunset.

Rai, who trailed most of the day, sank a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-3 12th to climb within two of Greyserman, who responded by holing out for eagle from the fairway from 91 yards at the par-4 13th hole, leaping to a four-stroke lead at 21-under.

But the drama was far from done as Greyserman squandered his entire advantage on the very next hole.

Greyserman bounced his tee shot at 14 off a right side cart path and out of bounds, then put his third into the left rough, his fourth into a bunker and made a quadruple bogey to fall level with Rai at 17-under. Greyserman made a tap-in birdie at the par-5 15th but followed with a four-putt bogey at the par-3 16th, missing twice from inside four feet to leave Rai ahead by one.

Rai blasted his approach at 18 just inside seven feet and made the birdie putt for a two-shot edge.

When Greyserman couldn’t manage another hole out from the 18th fairway, Rai’s triumph was assured.

“I just did a good job of sticking to what we do well,” Rai said. “It was amazing to finish it off that way on 18.”

Rai has won twice on the DP World Tour, the 2018 Hong Kong Open and 2020 Scottish Open.

“Really pleased with how good a job I did just doing what I normally do,” Rai said. “I felt a little bit nervous at times but very proud of staying focused and pretty present throughout.”

The event was the PGA regular-season finale with only the top 70 in season points advancing to the playoffs that start next week.

The only player to secure his playoff spot on Sunday was number 70 Victor Perez of France. “I knew I needed to do something over this long day,” Perez said. “Felt like I played well.”

American Matt Kuchar, who decided not to finish the 18th hole due to darkness, is assured of not reaching the playoffs for the first time since they began in 2007.

Not since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 has an amateur enjoyed three PGA top-10 finishes but 20-year-old Clanton got his third on Sunday.