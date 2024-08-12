Athanaze heroics guide West Indies to South Africa draw

Alick Athanaze missed out on a maiden Test century but played the key role in ensuring the safety of a draw for the West Indies against South Africa on the final day of the rain-affected first Test of a two-match series at Queen’s Park Oval on Sunday.

Set the unlikely victory target of 298 after the Proteas declared their second innings at 173 for three just before lunch, Atahanze’s determined 92 and a fifth-wicket partnership of 65 with Jason Holder (31 not out) guided the hosts from the discomfort of 127 for four just after tea to 201 for five at the end of play.

As in the first innings, Keshav Maharaj presented the greatest threat to the hosts, the left-arm orthodox spinner claiming four for 88 to finish with match figures of eight for 164. Coming to the crease with the West Indies in trouble at 18 for two just after lunch due to early strikes by Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, Athanaze displayed admirable restraint in an innings spanning over three hours during which he faced 116 balls and stroked nine fours.

However that discipline wavered with the end of play in sight as the 25-year-old left-hander from Dominica, clearly keen to get to the landmark, top-edged a sweep off Maharaj to give Ryan Rickelton a comfortable catch at backward square-leg.

“It was just about dragging the length back and trying to exploit the rough outside his off-stump,” said player of the match Maharaj in explaining his plan to claim Athanaze’s wicket.

“Full credit must go to him though for the way he played. I just tried to stick to my plans and utilise different angles from the crease.”

Earlier, Tristan Stubbs’ aggressive 68 off 50 balls (six fours, two sixes) led the Proteas’ pursuit of quick runs on a bright, sweltering morning. His maiden Test half-century was supported by openers Tony de Zorzi (45) and Aiden Markram (38) in scoring at almost a run-a-ball before captain Temba Bavuma declared when Stubbs was bowled by veteran seamer Kemar Roach.

“We expected the wicket to break up a little more than it did,” Bavuma said.

“In the end we just didn’t have enough time, plus the elements got in the way of what could have been a really good competitive game of cricket.” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who fell in the first over of the innings, slicing an ambitious lofted drive to cover off Maharaj, was not thinking about a draw when he walked out to bat with opening partner Mikyle Louis.

“We believed we could have gotten the runs,” he stated bluntly.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but my message to the boys was to back themselves and fully commit to their plans at the crease.”

Given the significant interruptions by rain – more than two days’ playing time was lost – there is already concern the second and final Test, scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium from Thursday, will also suffer a similar fate. It again raises questions about the wisdom of scheduling international cricket – especially Test matches – in the southern Caribbean at the heart of the rainy season.