Haniya Aslam passes away

Prominent Pakistani singer and musician Haniya Aslam has passed away due to a heart attack on August 11.

The news was confirmed by Zeb Bangash through an Instagram post.

Haniya Aslam hailed from Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was the cousin of Zeb Bangash, a musician known for her work with Coke Studio. Together, they formed a musical duo.

The pair was renowned for their enchanting melodies in various languages, including Urdu, Turkish and Pashto. Their work, especially their compositions for Coke Studio, received widespread acclaim.

Celebrities and social media users have expressed deep sorrow over Aslam’s passing, offering prayers for her to be granted a high place in paradise and for her family to find solace during this difficult time.