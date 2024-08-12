Hamza Ali Abbasi launches Islamic book

Hamza Ali Abbasi has added another achievement to his illustrious career, this time not in the field of showbiz, but in religion, with the launch of an Islamic book. Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the industry, has become an acclaimed author and his latest social media is proof. The Alif star, who left acting for religion a few years ago, spared time to write his own book on his journey of religious discovery. Abbasi shared the good news with his 1.1M followers on his Instagram this Friday. “Alhamdullilah. For now it is available in the USA only but soon it will be available globally and in Pakistan, will keep you all posted. Thank you,” the Maula Jatt star penned a caption. On hearing the star’s biggest accomplishment, many congratulated him while others had some hard questions for the actor-turned author.