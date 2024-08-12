In a first, women engineers set up 24 kW solar system in Pakistan

Female engineers have successfully installed a 24-kilowatt solar system on the roof of Karachi’s Hussaini Orphanage for the first time in Pakistan’s history.

With hands-on support from KfW DEG Impuls and Develop, five exceptional Ladies Fund engineers-Areeba Rashid, Iman Batool, Farhan Anjum, Muskan Iqbal, and Rahemeen Haider Ali-completed the installation, becoming the first women in Pakistan’s history to be paid for solar roof work. They are now recognized as official installers for Ladies Fund Energy.

This achievement was part of the Ladies Fund Energy initiative, aimed at empowering female engineers in Pakistan. Certified female engineers trained at NED University completed the installation, which included six lithium batteries, marking the first-ever solar roof installation by women in the country.

The project, led by Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) in partnership with Ladies Fund Energy Pvt. Ltd., was designed to integrate women into the energy sector. The training of 28 female engineers from NED University was supported by KfW and Develop, with the female team taking on roles as both interns and installers to complete the solar installation at the orphanage.

Dr. Mohsin Aman provided internationally recognized “Solar Roof Installation” training at NED University, while Ladies Fund Energy designed a high-quality solar roof specifically for the orphanage. The success of this project was met with overwhelming interest, as 86 female engineers were waitlisted for the course. DGF plans to extend this training to girls from interior Sindh in the next phase.

Tara Azra Dawood, CEO of Ladies Fund Energy, highlighted the initiative’s dual purpose of training and recruiting female engineers for the Ladies Fund, while also positioning them as key players in the broader energy sector. She encouraged greater participation to enhance women’s representation in the field and contribute to a greener Pakistan, expressing gratitude to Hussaini Orphanage for entrusting the female engineers with this important task.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, expressed pride in the dynamic female engineers of Karachi, recognizing them as the pioneering installers of Ladies Fund Energy. He also promised to provide land and funds for training 100 female engineers at NED University through DGF, in collaboration with the government and KMC and granted Ladies Fund Energy the opportunity to pitch their tender for the solarization of KMC buildings.