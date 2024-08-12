Your visit is matter of pride for us, PM Shehbaz tells Masjid-i-Nabawi imam

Masjid-i-Nabawi Imam Dr Salah Mohammad Al-Budair met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the premier said “your visit is a matter of pride for the country and it will further strengthen the ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan”.

The imam conveyed good wishes of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other Saudi leadership to the premier. Shehbaz prayed for health and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The PM also expressed good wishes for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He said, “There is extreme respect for Khadim Al Haramain Al Sharfain and other Saudi leadership in the hearts of the people of Pakistan.”

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations were everlasting and Saudi Arabia had always stood by Pakistan in hard times. He said, “Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is based on many decades and our ties with Saudi Arabia are heading towards new heights.”

The imam thanked the PM for a very warm hosting in Pakistan. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were two such stars which could not separate from each other. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Salik Hussain, Ulema, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy and other Saudi officials were also present.

Later, a dinner was hosted in the honour of the Imam and his delegation.