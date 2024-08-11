CTP issues traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree during the ongoing monsoon season.

With heavy rainfall expected, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Murree, Benish Fatima emphasized the need for traffic wardens to perform their duties with dedication to maintain a smooth flow of traffic. The tourists should not face any difficulties while traveling to Murree, she added.

She has instructed the DSP Traffic Murree and other officers to remain in the field to provide all necessary assistance to visitors. She highlighted the importance of adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), particularly given Murree’s hilly station.

According to the advisory, all public service vehicles must have a valid driving license and fitness certificate to enter Murree. CTO also urged drivers that the provincial government’s SOPs for the entry of heavy duty vehicles must be strictly followed. She also exhorted the masses to check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off on their journey.

Visitors are urged to use a suitable vehicle for the trip, ensuring that wipers and lights are in good working condition. Benish Fatima advised against speeding due to the slippery roads and dangerous turns in the area. She also warned against violating one-way rules or overtaking recklessly and advised drivers to avoid driving on the double line. Tourists are also asked not to stop vehicles in middle of the road to take selfie, as this could disrupt traffic flow. Additionally, the CTO urged all visitors to cooperate with traffic and district police officials deployed on the highways to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.