Punjab on high alert amid urban flooding threat in major cities

Authorities in Punjab’s major cities, including Lahore, are on high alert due to the threat of urban flooding as monsoon rains intensify.

The Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, issued directives to all deputy commissioners across the province to remain vigilant and ensure preparedness for any emergency.

The DG PDMA emphasized that relevant departments should stay alert to tackle any emergencies and instructed urban city administrations to maintain a heightened state of readiness.

Continuous monitoring of the situation is being conducted around the clock at the PDMA control room.

Rescue services, including 1122, have been directed to keep both personnel and machinery on standby. Additionally, the PDMA has prioritized swift drainage of water from low-lying areas.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, there is a likelihood of monsoon rains across most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours, with the rainy spell expected to persist until August 12.

Citizens have been advised to exercise caution, stay away from electric poles and hanging wires, and avoid weak or dilapidated structures.

Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on their children and prevent them from going near stagnant water in low-lying areas. In case of an emergency, the public is advised to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.