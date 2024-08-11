US Senator Hollen felicitates Pakistanis on I-Day

Senator Chris Van Hollen has felicitated the people of Pakistan on 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. In his video message, Senator Van Hollen said, “Hi, I’m Chris Van Hollen and I’m proud to represent the great state of Maryland in the United States Senate. And I’m very pleased to join all of you in celebrating Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. Over the past 77 years, the people of the United States and the people of Pakistan have built strong bonds of friendship. “And I look forward to doing my part to continue to strengthen our relationship. Throughout my life, I’ve experienced the generosity and warmth of the Pakistani people. And here in the United States, the Pakistani American community has made enormous contributions to our country, in every field of endeavor. They serve as important bridge builders between our two countries. So I’m honored to join you for the special occasion. And I wish all Pakistanis a very Happy Independence Day.”