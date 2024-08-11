77th Independence Day preparations in full swings

Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 77th Independence Day are in full swing here in the Rawalpindi region, as the day is approaching fast and national flags are selling like hot cakes.

All the government and private departments are busy finalizing special programs regarding the 77th Independence Day.

Different government and private organizations are arranging special programs. The departments will present a flower show, tableaus, dramas, speeches, etc. during five days from August 10-14. The Art Council will also present special programs regarding Independence Day.

The district administration has also planned to arrange sports competitions on Independence Day.

In Rawalpindi, preparations for the day are spiking up while the vendors have set up stalls of colorful bunting, national flags, banners, and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal – the creation and safety of the country with the start of August.

National songs are being played in every nook and cranny of the city, which give the message that the whole nation is united.

The national flag will be hoisted at important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. Sweets will be distributed among the poor on Independence Day.

Special prizes will be awarded to those who best decorate and illuminate their buildings. The educational institutions will also conduct special programs on occasion.

A colorful flag hoisting ceremony will be held here at the Commissioner’s Office on August 14th and will be attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner (DC), as well as MNAs and MPAs. A large number of school students will present the national anthem, national songs, and speeches. The local management will distribute prizes among students on Independence Day.

The police, on the directive of the city police officer, have planned to make foolproof security arrangements all around Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incidents on Independence Day. The police officials will also be deployed on the rooftops of buildings to monitor suspected movements on occasion.

The local administration, along with citizens belonging to various walks of life, are busy decorating their houses with national flags, and the buildings, city shopping centers, bazaars, and all the main roads are also being adorned with flags and fancy lights.

Decorative items are in high demand these days, including national flags, multi-colored garlands, badges, ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ models, and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes. Children are very enthusiastic, as they remain busy collecting stickers and badges and also beautifying their bicycles with colorful stickers.

The makers of bunting, banners, flags, and badges are working day and night to fulfill the demands of the buyers. The public complains that the prices of flags, pictures of national heroes, and other stuff like badges are out of reach of a common man; however, some will buy and some will pray that prices go down.

The local business community is busy making national flags, buntings, pictures of national heroes, and stickers here at Raja Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Purana Qilla, Ganjmandi, Gawalmandi, Chur, Allahabad, Misriyal, Tench Bhatta, Asghar Mall, Banni, etc. The businesses of these items at all big stores as well as by roadside vendors remain at their peak, which shows the zeal of people of all ages.

Islamabad Capital Territory Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza on Sunday directed police officers to make foolproof security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of citizens on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to a police spokesman, an important meeting under the chairmanship of DIG Islamabad was held to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day.

On this occasion, SSPA officers, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were also present.

DIG issued instructions to all the officers to organize rallies on the occasion of Independence Day in their respective areas.

He emphasized that all the officers stay in the field and ensure law and order and traffic flow, take action against one-wheeling. “Also initiate action against one-wheeling and workshops manufacturing motorcycles for this purpose,” he added.

Additionally, DIG Ali Raza ordered a crackdown on cars and motorcycles with unauthorized or fancy number plates. He instructed the deployment of special forces at entertainment venues and markets, as well as mobile patrols from police stations, CTD commandos, and Dolphin Force units to address illegal activities.