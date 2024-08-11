Jashan-i-Azadi stalls attract buyers

As the countdown has started for the celebration of Independence Day, falling on August 14, a large number of stalls displaying national flags, bunting, dresses and other accessories of the capital city are attracting buyers.

A large number of patriotic youngsters especially children can be seen around these stalls daily for buying flags, bunting, badges and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses to finalize their preparations.

While to keep the interest of kids intact in these celebrations, the flag-coloured toys are also on display for the attraction.

“The stalls carrying green and white coloured Jashan-i-Azadi accessories set up at different nook and corners have not only added a charm to the beauty of the capital but revived a patriotic spirit among the citizens,” Shahzad Malik, a government employee said. “I have visited different Jashan-i-Azadi stalls with my children today to buy them flags, buntings and other stuff of their interest, taking advantage of the pleasant weather,” he said while talking to APP. The capital has worn a green and white look with several Jashan-i-Azadi stalls as well as decorated vehicles with flags plying on different roads.

A working woman, Farhat Jabeen said, “We should not only make our children buy flags, bunting and other accessories to celebrate this day but educate them about the historical struggle of our national heroes and workers of Pakistan Movement for the creation of Pakistan and how they can contribute to make this country a better place.” She said the idea of tree plantation on August 14 will make this day more purposeful and contribute to reducing environmental hazards being faced by the country due to climate change. A roadside stall holder, Tahir Khan said, “The occasion of Independence Day gives us the opportunity to earn a handsome amount through selling flag-coloured items. Most of our customers are youth and children who buy these things to decorate their vehicles and homes.” This year too, vendors like me are expecting good sales as youth looks enthusiastic to prepare for Independence Day celebrations and then posting selfies on social media, he said. “On the demand of customers, I have displayed good variety of Jashan-i-Azadi dresses for kids as majority like to wear green and white clothes on the day,” he continued.