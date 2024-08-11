QAU alumni & students join CDA in plantation drive

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with students and alumni of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, participated in the Margalla Hills Tree Plantation Drive.

The event took place in a designated area named Quaidian Enclave on Margalla Hills, where saplings were planted by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment Talat Gondal, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Wajahat Latif Pro-Rector Ibadat International University, Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium, and Executive Director APSUP, along with the alumni and students.

“The initiative is being carried out under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Interior Minister, and with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change,” Chairman Randhawa emphasized.

He highlighted the drive’s goal of preserving the beauty of Margalla Hills through collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, including the corporate sector and civil society. “The involvement of students is crucial to the success of the tree plantation drive. In line with federal government instructions, the drive aims to ensure the preservation and conservation of the region’s flora and fauna,” he mentioned.

Randhawa proposed awarding special marks to students who participated in the campaign and announced the launch of a mobile app to track the location of each planted tree.