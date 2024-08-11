Yasin Malik takes on India’s justice system

Kashmiri liberation leader Yasin Malik informed the Delhi High Court he will defend himself in the appeal moved by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty for him in a 2016 terror funding case.

Yasin Malik’s decision exposed the justice system of India claiming to be the world’s largest democracy. The entire justice system worked under the influence of the Hindutva-led policies of the BJP aiming to target Kashmir — the only Muslim-majority state and a disputed area yet to be settled as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

Pakistan demands a free and fair plebiscite in the state of Jammu Kashmir held illegally by the Indian authorities.

As per the Indian media reports, while appearing before Justice Suresh Kait and Girish Kathpalia through video conference from Tihar jail, Malik pointed out that while he was allowed to be produced before the court physically, the Delhi High Court passed an order on August 4, 2023, directing that he would be presented before the court through “video-conferencing alone”, without hearing him.

Malik requested that the high court record in the order that he was not allowed to be heard when the order was passed.

To this, the bench said as per procedure, he could challenge the same before the Supreme Court, but the high court itself cannot record the ex-parte nature of the earlier order.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has raised serious concerns over the prolonged detention and alleged mistreatment of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. The Foreign Office has labeled Malik’s imprisonment as “unfair” and a “denial of fair trial,” sparking international attention to the human rights situation in the region.

Yasin Malik, a prominent figure in Kashmiri politics, has been held in custody under what Pakistan describes as a “30-year-old false case.” His family, including his 11-year-old daughter Razia Sultana and wife Mashal Malik, have been vocal in their calls for his release, citing deteriorating health and lack of access to proper medical treatment.