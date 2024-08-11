Woman, 4 children gunned down in Peshawar

A woman and her three daughters were killed in a shooting incident in Peshawar’s Shahpur area, police confirmed.

Unknown assailants opened fire on the family, killing four members. They then managed to flee the seen

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Noreen, her son Yasir (18) and daughters Nayab (19), and Hani (12), and Javeria (15).

Police investigations suggest the shooting may be linked to the murder of Noreen’s husband who was from Swat. Noreen had recently been released from prison after being accused of involvement in her husband’s murder with the help of an accomplice named Faisal.

Police are currently investigating the incident and searching for the perpetrators.