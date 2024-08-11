4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Swat, surrounding areas

Tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck the region on Sunday. According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake’s depth was recorded at 200 kilometres, with the epicentre located in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The tremors caused buildings and houses in the vicinity to shake, but no reports of casualties or damage have been received so far. Experts note that frequent earthquakes have become the norm in the subcontinent, warning that if this trend continues, it could potentially disrupt land connectivity between certain parts of Pakistan and India.