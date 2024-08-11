PIA privatization progresses with Oct 1 set as critical sate

Minster for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan praised the Footwear Association exhibition noting the high international standards of the products and their growing export presence and acknowledged the improved ties with international brands and the increasing involvement of Chinese companies in joint ventures with Pakistani firms. In response to the Prime Minister’s request, the exhibition will move to China a month earlier this year. Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the exhibition’s success and commended the Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce for their support. The Prime Minister has also called for a fivefold increase in trade officers, raising their number to around 20.