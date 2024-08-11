Shawn Mendes reveals he was ‘about to be a father’ in new single

Now why why why is Shawn Mendes saying this? The 26-year-old released two singles “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough?” off of his upcoming album Shawn on Aug. 8-and in the former, he hints at a pregnancy scare.

“I thought I was about to be a father,” Shawn sings on the track. “Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother.”

Elsewhere on the track, the “Stitches” singer-who has previously been linked to Camila Cabello, Jocelyne Miranda and Sabrina Carpenter – details grappling with his past and current decisions, including leaving a past relationship.

“Sweating through the sheets, shakin’ in bed,” Shawn sings. “Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead.” E! News has reached out to Shawn’s rep for comment but has not yet heard back. For Shawn, the process of creating the new music has been like “medicine,” he admitted.

“Two years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was,” the Grammy winner, who has been open about his mental health struggles, wrote in a July Instagram post. “A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.” Around the time mentioned in his personal post, he was still coming off of his 2021 breakup from Camila-although the duo bri.