Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum step up their romance with red carpet debut

Blink twice and you may miss it. Three years after they began dating, Channing Tatum and fiancée Zoë Kravitz made their first official red carpet debut together. The engaged pair stunned at the Los Angeles premiere for their film Blink Twice on Aug. 8, posing together in matching ensembles. Kravitz, 35, went for a simple yet elegant floor-length black gown with a side cutout, while Tatum, 44, kept things classic in a black suit with a white shirt. Posing with their arms around one another, the couple even showed a little PDA, holding each other close and gazing into each other’s eyes. The movie, which is Kravitz’s directorial debut, holds a special place in the couple’s love story. The Big Little Lies actress had the Magic Mike star in mind when writing the role of tech billionaire Slater King, who invites an unsuspecting cocktail waitress to his private island where strange things start to happen. They met on the in 2021 and the rest was history.