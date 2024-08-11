Shared Dreams

Australia is a nation composed of three distinct human entities: Indigenous Australians and Torres Strait Islanders, Anglo-Saxon White Australians, and Multicultural Ethnic Communities. Each of these groups has its unique history and contributes to the rich tapestry of Australian society. Indigenous Australians and Torres Strait Islanders have been living in Australia, New Zealand, and hundreds of islands in the Pacific region for the past 65,000 years.

Anglo-Saxon White Australians, of European origin, began arriving in the 1700s, while the Multicultural Ethnic Communities started migrating to Australia after the abolition of the White Australia Policy in 1973.

Indigenous Australians possess a rich history, culture, languages, and traditions dating back thousands of years. They are the original custodians of Australia, New Zealand, and many islands in the Pacific Ocean, making them the First Nations of Australia. Despite their ancient heritage, the arrival of the British in 1788 severely disrupted their way of life and cultural freedoms. Special laws were enacted, often resulting in inhumane treatment. Those who defended their land and freedom were frequently ignored or punished. Children were separated from their families under the guise of providing them with a better life, which often led to further hardships.

Today, educated Indigenous people and their political representatives can raise their voices more freely. They demand acknowledgement and governmental rights for their centuries-old cultures, livelihoods, and lands. Indigenous representatives in national and provincial parliaments advocate for their true voice and the rights associated with their ancient cultures, livelihoods, and lands.

The roots of Anglo-Saxon White Australians trace back to the colonization of Australia by British imperialism when Lieutenant James Cook claimed New South Wales and nearly half of the continent for Great Britain on August 22, 1788. With favourable evaluations for transforming the continent into a British colony, Australia’s colonization commenced. These Australians, commonly known as “Australians,” have predominantly governed Australia through a Westminster democracy led by two major political parties, the Labor Party and the Liberal Party, both of which are over a century old. Since colonization, White Australians have been the majority and have ruled through these two major political parties, which have controlled Australian politics for over a century.

The third segment, Multicultural Australians, consists of more than 200 ethnic communities, according to the Australian Standard Classification of Cultural and Ethnic Groups (ASCCEG). These communities began arriving after the demolition of the White Australia Policy in 1973, primarily from East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, South and North Africa, and South America. Chinese, Indian, Arab, and Turkish communities are particularly prominent. These Multicultural Australians have significantly enriched the diverse and vibrant cultural landscape of Australia.

Since colonization and infrastructure development, the Australian government has worked to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians, though most of the time under the control of White Australian ministers. Despite these efforts, Indigenous Australians have continued to seek a more profound acknowledgement of their voice within Australia’s democratic framework. They possess a heritage steeped in Indigenous history, traditions, cultures, languages, cuisine, art, and familial bonds. While past governments have endeavoured to enhance the lives of Indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, a more profound acknowledgement of their voice within Australia’s democratic national framework is still needed.

In 2008, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd issued a heartfelt apology to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for historical injustices. This significant step by the Labor government was widely recognized for its sincerity. However, this apology fell short of satisfying Indigenous Australians’ desire for constitutional recognition and rights as the land’s rightful owners. This momentous step, taken by the Labor government, resonated not only with the majority of Australians but also garnered global recognition for its sincerity and Candor. The Australian government’s apology to Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Australians remains a testament to its commitment to reconciliation and progress.

In July 2022, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised the Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander communities a comprehensive plan for establishing a constitutional voice in Parliament. His proposal included amendments to the Australian Constitution to create an “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice” that could present representations to Parliament and the Executive Government on matters concerning Indigenous communities.

The Australian Indigenous Voice referendum was held on October 14, 2023. Unfortunately, the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice was rejected, with 60.06 per cent voting ‘NO’ and 39.94 per cent voting ‘YES.’ This result was a significant disappointment for Indigenous Australians and their supporters.

Surveys indicated that the majority of immigrants supported the referendum with a ‘YES’ vote. The referendum’s failure revealed a lack of understanding among many White Australians regarding national prestige and Australia’s global image. Indigenous communities expressed deep disappointment, with organizations like the Central Land Council describing the result as an “unparalleled act of racism by White Australia.” The multicultural communities, having faced victimization and discrimination in their native countries, fully supported the referendum and stood in solidarity with the First Nations.

The 24th annual Garma Festival was held from August 2 to August 5, 2024. Despite the festival’s celebration of visual art, ancient storytelling, dance, and music, Indigenous leaders expressed remorse over the rejection of their constitutional voice in Parliament, criticizing Prime Minister Albanese for failing to secure a ‘YES’ vote. The festival incorporated visual art, ancient storytelling, dance, and music, as well as important policy forums and education programs. However, the First Nation leaders displayed their regret at being denied a constitutional voice in Parliament, blaming Prime Minister Albanese, who was the Chief Guest, for the failure.

In a recent discussion on ABC TV’s Insiders program, Mr Albanese suggested consulting Indigenous organizations to address disadvantages and boost economic development, aligning with the Yolngu concept of makarrata, which aims to maintain social and political harmony. The Yolngu people in northeast Arnhem Land have used the concept of makarrata to maintain social and political harmony for centuries. It can take many forms but is essentially a process to settle disputes. Diverting from the failed Referendum for the First Nations, Mr Albanese stated, “Obviously, there has been a struggle for First Nations people. That’s why we talk about closing the gap, or what is a chasm in some areas. And coming together is a principle of walking together – that engagement. It’s not a moment in time. It’s a process of coming together after a struggle.”

Indigenous Australians continue to support human rights globally, participating in protests for Palestinian freedom and condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza. They support the human rights of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and advocate for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir. Their political stance on global human rights issues is rooted in their experience as one of the most deprived and victimized people on earth.

Their solidarity extends beyond their community, reflecting a deep commitment to justice and equality for all. This support underscores the profound connection between Indigenous Australians and Multicultural Australians, who share a common history of suffering and resilience.

The failure of the referendum indicates a lack of understanding among the majority of White Australians regarding the real meaning of national prestige and Australia’s global image.

The Indigenous community’s disappointment is palpable, with organizations like the Central Land Council and ANTaR describing the result as an “unparalleled act of racism by White Australia.” Indigenous community members observed a weeklong silence after the referendum, demonstrating their deep disheartenment. On the other hand, Multicultural Australians fully supported the referendum by voting ‘YES.’ They empathize with the pain, suffering, and rights of the First Nations, as many ethnic immigrants have endured victimization, discrimination, and human rights abuses in their native countries, leading them to seek a new life in Australia. Multicultural Australians attend protests organized by First Nation groups advocating for rights, social development, and equal constitutional representation in Parliament.

This unity in diversity highlights the enduring strength of Australia’s multicultural society. The ongoing support for Indigenous rights among Multicultural Australians showcases a shared commitment to justice and equality, transcending historical injustices and fostering a more inclusive future for all Australians.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author. Email: shassan@tribune-intl.com.