JI announces another sit-in in Lahore

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to hold a sit-in protest in front of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Sunday in response to the skyrocketing increase in electricity bills. The announcement was made by JI Lahore Amir Advocate Ziauddin Ansari during a press conference on Saturday.

Advocate Ansari stated that the protest is being organised on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami Amir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. He urged the provincial administration to facilitate the peaceful demonstration rather than obstructing it. “Peaceful protest is a democratic right guaranteed to every citizen of Pakistan under the Constitution,” Ansari emphasised.

The JI leader called on the provincial government and the Inspector General of Punjab Police to ensure the safety of the protesters and to devise an alternate traffic plan to accommodate commuters. He confirmed that the party has formally communicated its plans to the administration. “The protest will proceed as planned, and we will continue to hold the authorities accountable until relief is provided to the public,” he asserted. Ansari criticised the government for its failure to address rising electricity tariffs and stressed that no compromises or deals have been made regarding the demands of his party. “The current rulers were well aware of the challenges before assuming office. They had promised 300 units of free electricity during their election campaign. Jamaat-e-Islami will not tolerate any further deception or false promises,” Ansari stated.

Previously, Jamaat-e-Islami concluded a weeks-long sit-in protest over electricity costs and inflation after reaching an agreement with the government on Friday. Hafiz Naeem, JI’s Amir, revealed that the government has requested a 45-day period to implement the terms of the agreement. He announced that the party will commence a public outreach campaign starting August 14 and may consider a wheel-jam strike if the government fails to meet its commitments.

Rehman outlined that the party’s future agenda includes ending what he termed as “IMF slavery” and addressing the country’s economic crises.