CTD foils I-Day militant plot, arrests two

The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) of the police in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province announced on Saturday it had foiled a major attack planned to coincide with Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, following the arrest of two militants belonging to a proscribed armed group operating in the region.

The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) is a separatist militant outfit known for its violent activities aimed at promoting Sindhi nationalism.

The group has been involved in a range of attacks, including bombings, targeted killings and sabotage of infrastructure such as railway tracks and electricity pylons.

The CTD reported it had arrested two members of the group, Jameel Sheikh and Salahuddin Jatoi, with the help of intelligence agencies while they were planning an attack in Larkana, a major urban center known historically and politically as the hometown of the Bhutto family.

“The arrested terrorists had planned to bomb the central ceremony and the jail on Independence Day,” CTD Deputy Superintendent of Police Syed Asghar Shah said in a written statement. “Explosives weighing 350 grams, six detonators, a hand grenade, safety fuse, wire, nuts and bolts and black powder were recovered from the terrorists,” he added.

Shah said the two suspected militants were also involved in the attack on a police office with a hand grenade two months ago. “The arrested terrorists had received 15 days of training in Kandahar, Afghanistan,” he added.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned the attack on security forces in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District. President and PM expressed their condolences over the loss of personnel in the line of duty.

Three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eliminating three khwarij terrorists during fire exchanges that took place between security forces and the Khwarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District on Friday. President Zardari paid tribute to the fallen soldiers-Havaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and Sepoy Altaf Khan-who were martyred during the operation against terrorists.

He lauded their sacrifices for the nation and commended the security forces for their decisive actions against Khawarij, vowing to continue the fight against terrorism.

“The entire nation is standing with its security forces to root out the scourge of terrorism,” Zardari stated, while also praying for the swift recovery of the injured and offering condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these sentiments, praising the Pakistan Army for its ongoing operations to rid the country of Fitna-e-Khawarij terrorists. In a statement from Lahore, he reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism completely and expressed pride in the nation’s martyrs and their families.

“The entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in this war on terror,” Sharif affirmed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release due to the effective engagement of the Army troops the four khwarij got killed.

Gul (age: 37 years, resident of District Mianwali), Sepoy Muhammad Imran (age: 29 years, resident of District Tank) and Sepoy Iltaf Khan (age: 22 years, resident of District Mardan), who having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.