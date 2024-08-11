China and Pakistan explore new frontiers in agricultural cooperation

Pakistan-China trade Conference at FoodAg 2024 highlighted agricultural collaboration and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The Pakistan-China Agro Trade Conference, held as part of the three-day FoodAg 2024 expo at the Karachi Expo Centre, was marked by strong commitments to deepen agricultural trade and investment between the two nations, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of leveraging Pakistan’s agricultural potential through strengthened ties with China. During his address, the minister highlighted the long-standing and robust relationship between Pakistan and China, which extends beyond trade and commerce.

He pointed out that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serves as a cornerstone of their shared vision for economic growth, with agricultural cooperation being a critical area of focus.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” stated the minister, adding, “With China’s expertise in agricultural innovation and technology, there is immense potential to transform Pakistan’s agro-based sector, boosting productivity, quality, and exports.”

The minister outlined several key initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural collaboration including the establishment of the Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Center, the development of CPEC Agricultural Demonstration Zones, and investments in cold chain logistics to reduce post-harvest losses. The minister also invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in agro-processing, value addition, and the development of modern infrastructure in Pakistan.

The conference featured discussions on sustainable agricultural practices, market access, and trade facilitation.

The minister stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly farming techniques and improving water management to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability. He also called for joint research initiatives and training programs to enhance the skills of Pakistani farmers and agronomists.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and China has seen significant growth, reaching $18 billion in 2023, with agricultural products playing a crucial role, he maintained. The minister expressed optimism that the conference and B2B interactions would further strengthen these ties, leading to new projects and collaborations. Concluding his address, the minister expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Pak-China Agro Trade Conference would pave the way for a resilient and prosperous future for both nations’ agricultural sectors. “Together, we can harness the full potential of our agricultural partnership,” he remarked.

The conference was attended by high-level delegations from China, including business leaders, investors, and government officials, all of whom expressed keen interest in expanding trade and investment with Pakistan in the agro-sector.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday toured the stalls at FoodAg 2024.

The Minister engaged with sellers and buyers, and expressed satisfaction with the participation of both national and international businesses,said a press release issued here.

He also attended the Global Cuisine Show 2024 Pakistan, where he sampled various dishes and enjoyed cultural performances, highlighting the rich diversity and culinary heritage on display.

The minister appreciated the vibrant atmosphere and the potential for further enhancing Pakistan?s trade and cultural ties globally.