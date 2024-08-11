JS Bank wins leading Digital Bank Award

JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, has been awarded the Leading Digital Bank accolade at the CxO Elevate 2024 Awards. In addition, JS Global, a subsidiary of JS Bank, has been recognized with the Digital Investment Transformation Award. These prestigious recognitions highlight JS Bank’s and JS Global’s significant roles in transforming the financial sector through innovative digital solutions.

JS Bank has been at the forefront of digital banking innovation, implementing state-of-the-art technologies to enhance customer experience and streamline banking processes. From pioneering digital account management to launching advanced mobile banking applications, JS Bank is committed to providing seamless, secure, and user-friendly financial services. Its investments in digital infrastructure and technology have set new benchmarks in the industry, making banking more accessible and efficient for millions of customers. Similarly, JS Global has revolutionized investment practices in Pakistan with its digital platform. This includes JS InvestPro, an all-in-one digital investing platform offering an omnichannel client experience. It has onboarded 37,000+ investors to PSX and PMEX, enabling real-time fund transfers between bank and brokerage accounts. Users gain 24/7 access to a Financial Data Portal with comprehensive research, real-time charts, and seamless integration with JS Bank’s Zindigi and Mahaana. An advanced ETF market-making system ensures liquidity and efficient trades. The platform also provides digital learning resources, including a Virtual Trading Terminal and a Learning Portal for beginners.

Waqas Anis, Chief Digital Officer at JS Bank, said, “We are delighted to receive the Leading Digital Bank Award. This recognition reflects JS Bank’s commitment towards innovation and excellence in digital banking to provide the best possible experience for our customers.”