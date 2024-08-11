‘Business growth hinges on government’s industry development plan’

The Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) senior vice chairman Shahbaz Aslam has proposed the central bank to review its credit policies by fixing a special quota to finance the small and medium enterprises, contributing around 40 percent to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Shahbaz Aslam said that the government with a view to help grow the businesses will have to take solid measures to strengthen the industry, especially the SMEs, saving the livelihood of millions of workers associated with the small industries. The government will have to make a visible reduction in markup rate to help grow the businesses, particularly the SME sector, as Pakistan needs millions of jobs annually.

We need to highlight the critical role of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) in driving sustainable economic development in Pakistan. With an estimated 5.2 million businesses, the SME sector is a cornerstone of our economy, fostering employment, growth, and export diversification. The FRIA senior vice chairman observed that despite their significance, more than 5 million SMEs face a significant credit gap, receiving limited credit, far below the neighboring countries. The State Bank of Pakistan is committed to increasing SME credit share to 17% by 2023. To achieve this, we must advocate for targeted and fixed SME allocations in concessional financing schemes, particularly those aimed at the export-oriented sector.