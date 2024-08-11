Daily Times

Sunday, August 11, 2024


Copper rebounds on US jobs data, still heads for weekly decline

Reuters

Base metals prices rose on Friday, tracking gains in the equities market and supported by rate cut hopes and better-than-expected U.S. data that relieved some demand worries. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4% to $8,915 per metric ton by 0408 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.4% to 71,920 yuan ($10,022.44) a ton. U.S. jobless claims dropped more than expected last week, softening fears of a looming economic downturn that will dampen physical metal demand. Still, U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are increasingly confident that inflation is cooling enough to allow interest-rate cuts ahead, which is supportive for metals prices.

