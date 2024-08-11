Spanish Mastery: La Roja wins Olympic gold

Substitute Sergio Camello struck twice in extra time to settle a remarkable Olympic men’s football final on Friday as Spain beat France 5-3 to take gold after Thierry Henry’s hosts had earlier staged a dramatic comeback.

It had looked as though Spain were going to run away with victory at the Parc des Princes when they recovered from conceding an early goal to lead 3-1 by half-time.

Enzo Millot put France in front, but a Fermin Lopez brace and an Alex Baena free-kick turned the final completely on its head.

However, France staged a memorable comeback with Maghnes Akliouche pulling a goal back before Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a stoppage-time penalty awarded following a VAR review.

That took the final into extra time, where Rayo Vallecano forward Camello emerged as the hero by giving Spain the lead again in the 100th minute of an absorbing game, and then running away to seal their victory at the death.

“Coaches don’t go up onto the podium. That is for the players. They did this. They fought like a family,” Spain coach Santi Denia told radio station Cadena Cope.

“Luckily we have got the gold that Spain had been looking so hard for.”