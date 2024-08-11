Algerian gender-row boxer Khelif storms to Olympic gold

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defied a major gender controversy to win gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday in front of a pulsating Roland Garros crowd that roared her to victory.

Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China’s Yang Liu in the women’s 66kg final and was paraded around the arena on a team member’s shoulders.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who together with Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after failing gender eligibility testing, fights in the women’s 57kg final on Saturday.

“I’m very happy. For eight years this has been my dream and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medallist,” said Khelif, 25. “I’ve worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I’m Olympic champion.” There were large numbers of Algerian fans at the 15,000-seat Court Philippe Chatrier, usually home to Grand Slam tennis but instead there to witness one of the most controversial athletes at the Games.

Standing 1.79 metres (5ft 9in), Khelif had enjoyed a height and strength advantage over the three opponents she comfortably dismantled on her way to the final.

Yang was a different proposition, the 32-year-old being nearly as tall and having pedigree as a world champion.