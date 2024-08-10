Alhamra hosts live painting competition in commemoration of Independence Day

Alhamra Arts Council organised a live painting competition to commemorate Independence Day.

Through their artwork, artists paid homage to the nation’s leaders and honored the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid, in her remarks, emphasized that the organization has planned a series of programs to mark Independence Day like the building was adorned with the national flag in green and white, and today, young Pakistani artists are encouraged to reflect on the martyrs’ sacrifices through the medium of painting. “We are pleased to witness the enthusiastic participation of our youth, who have vividly depicted the struggles of the freedom movement, the crescent and star of our flag, and our revered leaders. Their work is a testament to their profound love for the country,” she said.

A jury led by Irfan Gul will assess the artworks created during the competition. At the ceremony on August 14, the top three artists will receive certificates and cash prizes. Additionally, an exhibition of all the participating artworks will be held, showcasing the creativity and passion of the young artists.

The competition pays tribute to the nation’s heroes and inspires the younger generation to acknowledge the sacrifices made for their freedom.