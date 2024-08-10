I show people hell before heaven: Mathira

Renowned actress, model and TV host Mathira recently appeared on TV show, where she candidly discussed her personal struggles and experiences in relationships.

Known for her bold and straightforward nature, she shared insights into her complex relationship with her father and the hardships she faced in her marriage.

The actress revealed that she had a strained relationship with her father, filled with doubts and unresolved issues. She explained that she stopped speaking to him at the age of 14 and maintained that distance until his passing a few years ago.

The actress expressed that when she needed her father’s support the most, he was absent. It wasn’t until she became stronger that he attempted to reconnect, but by then, she had chosen to keep her distance. Despite her hurt, Mathira forgave her father after his death, choosing to let go of her grievances.

Reflecting on her marriage, the host described her divorce as one of the most challenging periods of her life. She admitted to enduring both physical and mental abuse from her husband for years in an effort to save their relationship.

However, she eventually realised that staying in such a toxic environment was a mistake, and she has since moved on. Mathira also mentioned that she remains on good terms with her ex-boyfriends, though no longer romantically involved.

The famous TV host further shared that she often jokes with her friends in a way that some might misinterpret, but she emphasized that when someone disrespects her, she responds firmly. She mentioned that she has a strong personality and expects respect in return, treating others how they treat her.

In a unique take on relationships, Mathira stated that when she enters into a relationship, she first shows her partner “hell,” believing that anyone who can handle the tough times with her will also appreciate the “heaven” that follows.

She added that she doesn’t reveal the good side of herself first, as she wants to ensure that her partner is truly committed.

Mathira’s open and honest revelations on the show have once again showcased her resilience and unfiltered approach to life, making her a figure who continues to intrigue and inspire her fans.