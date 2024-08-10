Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on upgradation of Islamabad Police Stations

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chaired a review meeting on the upgradation of Islamabad police stations at the Ministry of Interior, here Saturday.

He ordered the upgradation of police stations in the federal capital on the pattern of smart police stations.

“Traditional police stations have become a symbol of fear, and citizens think multiple times before visiting these stations,” he highlighted.

He said, “He has personally visited the police stations and witnessed the deplorable conditions.”

Interior Minister emphasized, “Islamabad is the face of Pakistan, and we need to make it a world-class city by immediately adopting smart policing.”

“All possible resources will be provided for smart police stations.He said that well-mannered and educated police officers will be deployed at smart police stations, and police stations will be upgraded and transformed into smart police stations in a phased manner,” he assured.

He directed the swift implementation of the plan.

“A high-quality design at a low cost should be prepared for the upgradation,” he added.

Interior Minister also directed tha land should be identified for police stations established in make shift and rented buildings.

He underscored that there would be no compromise on merit in police recruitment, and only young people who were fit, educated, and meet the merit criteria would be selected.

He stressed the need for a positive change in the behavior towards complainants.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DIG Operations, and other high officials.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid homage to the three soldiers who were martyred in a fire exchange with the terrorists in the Tirah Valley.

The minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of Havaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and Sepoy Altaf Khan, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the soldiers showed remarkable courage and bravery during the encounter, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists. He saluted the sacrifices of the martyrs who foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He added that the great sacrifices of the martyred personnel will always be remembered.

The minister said that the entire nation stands with the families of the brave sons of the soil who have sacrificed their today for the nation’s tomorrow. He emphasized that the nation stands united with the Armed Forces in the war against terrorism.