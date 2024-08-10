NZ awaits Pakistan in 2025

Pakistan men’s cricket team is set to tour New Zealand in March 2025 to play the T20I and ODI series, confirmed by the New Zealand Cricket (NZC). The cricket board revealed their complete schedule for the 2024-25 home season, where they will host England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They will play a total of three Test matches, six ODIs, and eight T20I matches during the period from November 2024 to April 2025. The season will start with a three-match Test series against England in November-December 2024, followed by a white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs from late December to mid-January. Following the Sri Lanka series, New Zealand will tour Pakistan for a tri-series with South Africa, scheduled in Multan from 8-14 February. The Kiwis will then participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, also scheduled in Pakistan. The Green Shirts will tour New Zealand after the Champions Trophy to play a five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs in March-April. Pakistan last toured New Zealand in January earlier this year for a five-match T20I series under Shaheen Afridi. The home side won the series 4-1.