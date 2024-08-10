Okara police solve 32-year-old murder

What could be termed an instance of justice delayed, but not denied, police in Gogera, Okara have arrested a man 32 years after he committed a murder, police said on Saturday.

SHO Nasir Javed has said that raids are being conducted for the arrest of other persons nominated in the FIR. He has said that the name of the man taken into custody is Muhammad Hayat alias Mamma, who had murdered Lal Hussain in connivance with his wife who wanted to contract second marriage with him.

The officer has informed that the suspects first buried Hussain’s body and then threw it into a river.

The SHO has further said that the deceased’s brother, who was hitherto in the dark about the murder, came to know about it when one of the suspects in the case confessed before him to have murdered his brother after he had a fight with a co-suspect.