NHA announces free M-Tag facility until Aug 15

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced that the M-Tag facility would be available to citizens free of cost across the country until August 15. NHA has requested the public to obtain their free M-Tags as soon as possible. From August 16, M-Tags will be mandatory for the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) as part of the initial implementation phase.

According to the NHA, the M-Tag system not only saved time but also reduced travel expenses. It ensured that public funds were managed through transparent digital transactions. To facilitate access, NHA has established multiple options for recharging M-Tags, including customer care services, drive-thru booths, and service areas.

Payments could be made using credit/debit cards, EasyPaisa, and JazzCash.