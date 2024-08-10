Sanam Javed’s arrest warrants issued in May 9 case

The Anti-Terrorism Court has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in May 9 riots case.

As per details, the court rejected Sanam Javed’s request for exemption from appearance and issued bailable arrest warrants for her.

Former MNA Rubina Jamil and Ayesha Ali Bhutta, requests for exemption from appearance was also rejected. However, the court did not issue arrest warrants for them when they appeared in person.

The court stated that the trial is being delayed due to the absence of the accused The court has ordered the accused to be presented in jail for trial in the next hearing.

Earlier, the Punjab government approached the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict that acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in the May 9 riot case.

In a plea filed at the SC’s Lahore Registry, the Punjab government maintained that there are enough evidences to implicate Sanam Javed in a case pertaining to riots in Gujranwala on 9th May 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 10, the LHC bench comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, acquitted the PTI activist in a case registered by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with the May-9 violence.

The Islamabad Hight Court ordered the release of the PTI activist Sanam Javed after a series of arrests and re-arrests.