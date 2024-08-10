Punjab announces two weekly holidays for schools

The government of Punjab on Saturday announced two weekly holidays for schools in the province.

The Department of School Education Punjab has announced that all schools in the province will now observe two weekly holidays, on Saturdays and Sundays, starting from August 15.

The decision aims to reduce the workload on teachers, providing them with a more balanced schedule.

In the notification issued by the authority, the new school timings have also been released according to which the single-shift schools, classes for both male and female students will be held from Monday to Thursday, from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM, while on Fridays, school hours will be, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.