Saudi Press Attach?, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi has extended his warmest congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement of winning Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics.

In his congratulatory message on Saturday, he said Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani javelin thrower, achieved a monumental feat by breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, bringing immense pride to his nation.

Dr. Al-Otaibi praised Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding performance, describing it as a significant milestone not only for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world. “This historic win is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the people of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Dr. Al-Otaibi also highlighted the close brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, adding that the success of Pakistani athletes was celebrated with great joy in the Kingdom. He expressed his hope that this victory would inspire further achievements and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The Saudi press Attach? wished continued success to Pakistan in the field of sports, emphasizing the shared pride in Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable accomplishment on the global stage.

UAE: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters.

In a congratulatory message on Saturday, Ambassador Alzaabi remarked that this monumental victory was a testament to the immense talent and determination of the Pakistani people. He noted that Arshad Nadeem’s achievement not only brings great pride to Pakistan but also serves as an inspiration to athletes around the world.

“I am proud to witness such milestones in our brotherly nation,” the UAE Ambassador said, emphasizing the close bonds between the two countries.

Iran: The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan following Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement at the Paris Olympics.

In a congratulatory message, the Embassy said the Pakistani javelin thrower shattered a 118-year-old Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, securing a Gold Medal for Pakistan.

The Embassy lauded this monumental moment, expressing joy and pride in witnessing such an achievement. “Bravo! Such a historical moment for our brothers and sisters,” the message read, emphasizing the close ties between the two nations.

The Iranian Embassy further conveyed its happiness in seeing Pakistan reach this great milestone, underscoring the significance of Arshad Nadeem’s victory not only for Pakistan but also as an inspiration to athletes across the globe.