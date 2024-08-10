Nullah Leh encroachment operation underway

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has launched an operation to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Leh. The RDA spokesman told on Saturday that the RDA enforcement team demolished illegal constructions in Dhoke Naju, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Rattaamral and Gungmandi areas. He informed that the officials while conducting operations took strict action against the rules violators. The operation was supervised by Director Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Assistant Commissioner, City Rawalpindi, Hakim Khan and other officials concerned. The DG RDA had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the rules violators and no one should be allowed to indulge in illegal constructions and dumping of solid waste and garbage on the banks of Nullah Leh. He said that FIRs would also be lodged against those found violating orders of the administration. The DG had instructed the authorities to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.