Punjab prepares for heavy rains till August 12; high alert issued

Punjab is bracing for heavy rainfall across most of the province, including Lahore, within the next 24 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab.

The ongoing monsoon spell is forecast to continue until August 12, with the PDMA urging all relevant departments to remain vigilant.

A spokesperson for the PDMA reported that Rawalpindi recorded the highest rainfall at 107mm, followed by Lahore with 25mm, Faisalabad with 21mm, and Sahiwal with 11mm. These rains have caused a constant increase in water levels in rivers, dams, and canals across the province.

Notably, the water level in Mangla Dam has reached 65% capacity, while Tarbela Dam is nearing 90% capacity.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed deputy commissioners across Punjab to stay alert and prepared for any emergency situations that may arise due to the heavy rains. The PDMA has also recorded an increase in water levels in Indian dams, heightening concerns about potential flooding, he said.

Kathia said all district emergency operation centres, as well as the provincial control room, have been placed on high alert. Rescue agencies, including 1122, have been directed to keep their machinery and personnel on standby to respond to any emergencies. Given the threat of urban flooding, particularly in larger cities, the local administrations have been advised to remain on high alert to manage potential flood situations and ensure public safety.

Residents of Lahore and Kasur welcomed much-needed relief from the summer heat as light rain graced various parts of the cities on Saturday.

In Lahore, areas such as Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Cantt, Defence, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Model Town, and Canal Road experienced light showers, bringing down the temperature to a comfortable 27 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has predicted that Lahore’s weather will remain cloudy throughout the day, with the possibility of intermittent rain. The forecast indicates that the rain may continue for the next two days, providing further respite from the heat. In Kasur, the weather turned pleasant as rain accompanied by gusty winds swept through the city, bringing joy to residents who had been enduring the scorching heat. However, the rain also led to several electricity feeders tripping, causing temporary power outages in some areas. DNA

Rawalpindi: Torrential rain in Rawalpindi has brought life to a standstill, with streets and roads transforming into ponds and water invading homes.

According to a private news channel, the relentless downpour has caused the water level in Nala-Lai to rise significantly, prompting authorities to issue warnings to residents and emergency services.

The Meteorological Department reported that 65mm of rain was recorded in Syedpur, 51mm in Golra, 110mm in P.Bokra, and 94mm in the Kachari area. Consequently, the water level in Nala-Lai reached 10 feet at Katariya and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi, leading to a pre-alert being issued for the Gawalmandi area.

The heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in various parts of Rawalpindi, with rainwater entering homes and streets resembling lakes.

Residents in areas such as Shale Village, Tench Bhatta, and People’s Colony found themselves trapped as their homes were surrounded by water.

Karachi: Karachi residents enjoyed a break from the usual heat as clouds and light drizzles brought pleasant weather to the city.

Different areas such as Garden, Numaish, and II Chundrigar Road experienced brief spells of drizzle on Saturday, much to the delight of locals. With the restoration of sea breezes, the Met Department predicts the possibility of light rain in the city over the next 24 hours.

The city’s weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in the next 24 hours, with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, offering a respite from the typically high summer temperatures.