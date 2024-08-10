7 dead, 1,354 injured in 1,243 road accidents in Punjab

At least seven persons were killed and 1354 injured in 1243 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 702 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 102 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data 1143 motorbikes, 49 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 22 vans, 08 passenger buses, 21 truck and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

n persons were killed and 1354 injured in 1243 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 702 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 102 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 76 victims.