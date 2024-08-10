Heavy rains claim 11 lives in Balochistan: PDMA

Monsoon rainfall in Baluchistan has claimed 11 lives including three children, PDMA said on Saturday. Provincial government has declared emergency in four rain-hit districts of the province. According to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), during rainfall across the province 11 people including three children died in various rain-related incidents. The PDMA report further revealed that eight people were injured, seven of them children, in various mishaps during rains. The PDMA report further informed that 15 houses were completely damaged, while 34 others partly damaged in heavy rainfall. Additionally, 62 acres of agriculture land and 12 kilometers of roads were also affected in heavy rainfall. Flash floods damaged five bridges in Baluchistan. Thunderbolts and other rain-related incidents also killed 82 cattle, according to the disaster management authority report. The government has declared emergency in four rain-hit districts of the province, PDMA shared.