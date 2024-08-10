Role of Pakistan Army in State Integrity

The strength and sovereignty of Pakistan have always been closely linked to its brave and committed army. For decades, the Pakistan Army has stood as a shield, protecting the nation from external threats and ensuring internal stability. The current Chief of Army Staff (General Syed AsimMunir) represents the values of honor, duty, and dedication that define this institution. His recent address at the National Ulema Convention was a powerful reminder of the army’s role in upholding the integrity of Pakistan. General Munir stated, “The greatest crime in the sight of Allah is corruption in the land,” highlighting the army’s ongoing efforts to eliminate corruption. According to him, the Pakistan Army is tirelessly working to eradicate corruption in line with Allah’s commands, ensuring that the nation remains on the path of morality. This statement is more than just a message; it is a reflection of the deep commitment of the Pakistan Army to not only protect the country’s physical borders but also to safeguard its moral and ethical values. By aligning the army’s mission with divine commands, he emphasizes the spiritual dimension of the army’s role, which resonates deeply with the values of the Pakistani people.

Pakistan is truly blessed to have an army that not only defends its borders but also maintains peace within. The leadership of the army Chief has been instrumental in guiding the army through challenging times. He emphasized that those who do not adhere to Shariat and the Constitution cannot be considered true Pakistanis. This statement reinforces the importance of unity and devotion to the principles that form the foundation of the country. The Pakistan Army’s firm commitment to these values is what keeps the nation strong and united. General Munir’s words remind us that the army’s role is not just to defend but also to protect the moral fabric of society. This moral responsibility is what sets the Pakistan Army apart, making it not just a military force but a guardian of the nation’s soul. The emphasis on Shariat and the Constitution ensures that the army remains aligned with the core beliefs of the country, which are deeply rooted in Islamic values. This alignment is crucial in a nation where religion plays a central role in public and private life.

The situation in Gaza and Palestine serves as a stark reminder of the importance of a strong and capable army. The people of these regions face unimaginable hardships due to the lack of a structured defense force. Several thousands of innocent men, women, and children are being murdered and raped by cruel and inhuman Israeli army personnel. Pakistan, on the other hand, has the Army which has consistently safeguarded its people and territory. Army’s recent remarks underscore the institution’s dedication to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty. He mentioned that for more than 40 years, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans, and the army continues to urge them not to oppose their neighbor, brother Islamic country, and long-time friend for the sake of Khawarij sedition. The army’s efforts in maintaining peace and stability are a testament to its crucial role in the nation’s well-being. The comparison with Gaza and Palestine highlights how fortunate Pakistan is to have a well-organized military force that can protect the nation from both external aggression and internal conflict. The Pakistan Army’s ability to maintain peace in a region as complex and unstable as South Asia is a witness to its strategic importance. The army’s approach to diplomacy, especially in handling delicate situations with neighboring countries like Afghanistan, shows a level of sophistication that goes beyond mere military might.

The sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Pakhtun brothers in the war against terrorism are immense. General Syed Asim Munir acknowledged their efforts and expressed the army’s solidarity with them. The Pakistan Army has always stood with the people, appreciating their contributions and ensuring their safety. This bond between the army and the citizens is what makes Pakistan resilient in the face of hardship. The army’s role in maintaining internal peace is as important as its duty to defend the nation’s borders. General Munir’sleadership has strengthened this relationship, ensuring that the army remains a force for good in the country. It shows that the army values the contributions of every segment of society, recognizing that the fight against terrorism is a collective effort. This recognition fosters a sense of unity and shared purpose, which is essential for maintaining the nation’s integrity.

According to me, the Pakistan Army is the backbone of the nation’s sovereignty and integrity. General Syed Asim Munir’s leadership has further solidified the army’s commitment to defending Pakistan’s values and borders. His recent address highlighted the army’s efforts to eliminate corruption, uphold the Constitution, and maintain peace within the country. The situation in Gaza and Palestine serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of a strong military. The comparison with Gaza and Palestine underscores the instability of life without a strong military, reminding us that the peace and stability we enjoy are not to be taken for granted. The Pakistan Army’s role in maintaining this peace is a blessing that the nation must cherish and support. The ongoing efforts to eliminate corruption, uphold the Constitution, and protect the nation’s sovereignty are evidence of the army’s dedication to its mission. As citizens, it is our duty to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by the army, understanding that their work is what allows us to live in a secure and prosperous nation.

The Writer is a Senior Social & Political Analyst

Can be found at figure786@hotmail.com