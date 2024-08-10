Olympic hero gets kudos for remarkable feat

Arshad Nadeem was awarded his gold medal on Friday after winning the men’s javelin throw with a monstrous 92.97m throw which shattered the Olympic record a day earlier.

The 27-year-old stepped up to the podium to massive applause from the crowd, holding the coveted medal up to the camera.

With one hand on his chest, Nadeem sang the national anthem as he watched Pakistan’s flag being raised after 40 years at an Olympic stadium.

In a post on X, Nadeem dedicated his gold medal as a gift to the nation on Independence Day. Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, India’s Neeraj Chopra, took home silver with an 89.45m throw on his second attempt, the only viable throw of the night among five foul throws.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters took home bronze and his first Olympic medal with an 88.54m throw. Nadeem’s throw was historic across the board. It was Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal, the first gold medal in 40 years and the first Olympic medal in 32 years. He also became the first Pakistani to win a medal in Athletics, and the first Pakistani to hold an Olympic record.

Right after Nadeem was announced the winner of the event, congratulations started pouring in.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Nadeem for winning gold medal and setting new Olympic record and said that this is the victory for the whole country and “we all should celebrate”.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution on Friday to confer a civil award on Arshad Nadeem.

The resolution, presented during the NA session, praised Nadeem’s remarkable achievement in the javelin throw event, where he set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years.

The resolution further recommended that the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari bestow a civil award upon Nadeem in recognition of his extraordinary accomplishment.

The resolution was passed with unanimous support.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Paris, Arshad Nadeem said that he was in rhythm and confident of winning the gold medal.

He mentioned his hopes of celebrating August 14 with a gold medal, emphasising that it was his day and that he could have achieved an even longer throw. Arshad extended his gratitude to the entire nation, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and his coach for their support.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced Rs100 million for Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal at the javelin throw final in the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Nadeem has given the nation a present on the occasion of the Independence Day,” she said in a statement.

Maryam Nawaz also announced a construction of a sports city named as Arshad Nadeem Sports City in Mian Channu.

Moreover, the Sindh government on Friday announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won the country’s first individual Olympic gold in the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced giving Rs2 million to him. Also, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim in chair paid rich tributes to Arshad Nadeem.

Pakistan People Party Parliamentary leader, Ahmed Kundi highly praised Arshad Nadeem for breaking Olympic record and raised the national flag sky high.