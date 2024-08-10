Meat production to surpass 6mt in FY 2024-25

The government has set a target to produce about 6.138 million tons of meat during the current financial year (2024-25) to fulfill the local requirements as well as for exporting.

The meat output during the last financial year was recorded at 4.35 million metric tons, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that beef output targets during the period under review were fixed at 2.719 million metric tons and meat at 835,000 metric tons respectively.

During the last financial year over 1.973 metric tons of beef were locally produced against the set targets of 2.630 million metric tons, whereas mutton production was recorded at 613,000 tons against the set targets of 817,000 tons, he added.

During the current financial year poultry production targets were fixed at 2.583 million metric tons as against the output of 1.772 million metric tons of the same period of last year, he added. It is worth mentioning here that over 123,516 metric tons of meat and meat preparations valued at $511.688 million were exported during the financial year ended on June 30, 2024, as compared to the exports of 99,892 metric tons worth $425.605 million.

The exports of meat and meat production witnessed about 20.23 per cent growth during the period under review as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the country earned $3410.286 million by exporting 200,709 metric tons of fish and fish preparations during the last financial year, which was recorded at 214,542 metric tons valued at $496.565 million during the year 2022-23.