Power Division clarifies news

The Power Division makes clarification for public information about News items published in various newspapers dated August 9th 2024, claiming that the government has increased electricity tariffs by Rs. 2.56 per unit whereas there has been reduction in rates as compared to last month bills, said a clarification issued here by the Power Division.