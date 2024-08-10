Rupee gains 13 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.68. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.40 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa to close at Rs 304.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.49 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 353.94. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.83 and Rs74.21 respectively.