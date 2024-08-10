Slang phrases that leave older generations most confused

A new study has revealed the Generation Alpha slang terms that baffle people the most. JeffBet analyzed nationwide Google searches for more than 70 slang terms coined by Generation Alpha, to identify which ones are confusing people the most.

For each slang term they looked at the combined number of monthly searches for eight different search variations including ‘[slang term] meaning,’ ‘what does [slang term] mean,’ and ‘what is [slang term].’

‘Gyatt’ was found to be the most confusing Gen Alpha slang term with an average of 661,943 monthly searches. The term, which is sometimes spelled as ‘gyat’, is used to express strong excitement, surprise, or admiration, usually in reaction to seeing a large bottom.

‘Rizz’ is the second most confusing slang term, with an average of 304,422 searches per month. The term, which is short for ‘charisma,’ refers to the ability to charm a romantic or sexual partner and first began gaining popularity online in 2023.

In third is ‘pookie’ with 249,063 average monthly searches. This is often used as a term of endearment among romantic partners or close friends, similar to pet names such as ‘honey’ or ‘sweetheart.’ In fourth place is ‘mewing’ with 239,499 average monthly searches. Mewing is the act of pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth to create a more defined jawline, but younger generations have adopted the term ironically.

Teenagers will typically make the ‘shh’ hand signal and then trace their finger along their jaw with a pouted expression. The gesture can be used to avoid answering a question, as it communicates that they are unable to speak as they are busy working on their jawline.

‘Sigma’ is fifth with 182,799 average monthly searches. The term, which is commonly paired to form the phrase ‘sigma male’ is used to refer to a successful or admirable male with hypermasculine qualities.

The sixth most confusing slang term is ‘no cap’ with 123,426 monthly searches. To ‘cap’ or ‘be capping’ is synonymous with lying, so ‘no cap’ means that someone is being truthful. ‘Simp’ ranked seventh with 120,313 monthly searches. The term refers to a person who displays excessive attention or affection towards someone else, often when these feelings aren’t reciprocated.

‘Aura’ ranks eighth with 116,008 monthly searches. The slang term, which is used similarly to the word’s actual definition, refers to how cool an individual is perceived by others. Conversely, you can use it to refer to people who exhibit weird or cringy behavior, by saying that they have ‘negative aura.’

In ninth is ‘NPC’ with 112,090 monthly searches. The term, which is an abbreviation of ‘non-playable character’ is typically used as an insult to refer to someone who lacks critical thinking and follows a herd mentality.

In tenth place is ‘skibidi’ with 111,944 monthly searches. The term originates from a series of animated videos known as ‘skibidi toilet’ created by YouTuber ‘DaFuq!?Boom!’

These videos involve a man’s head popping out of a toilet, lip-syncing to a remix of Biser King’s ‘Dom Dom Yes Yes’ and ‘Give It to Me’ by Timberland. The term ‘skibidi,’ which arose from the song lyrics, is ambiguous in meaning and can refer to anything that is cool, good, bad or evil.