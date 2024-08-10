Sheheryar Munawar goes Insta official with Maheen Siddiqui

Amid the social media buzz of his marriage later this year, showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar has just gone Insta official with fellow actor Maheen Siddiqui.

After weeks of speculation, the cat seems to be officially out of the bag and Sheheryar Munawar is all ready to profess his love for Maheen Siddiqui, or as he likes to call her, his ‘jaan’.

Responding to Siddiqui’s birthday wish and midnight celebrations for him on his 36th birthday, the ‘Radd’star wrote on his Instagram stories, “Thank you my jaan,” with a red heart emoji, making their relationship official, at least on social media.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding their marriage first began to swirl last month, after some reports suggested that Sheheryar Munawar is all set to tie the knot with fellow actor, Maheen Siddiqui, in December this year.

Addressing the gossip regarding the ‘new love’ in his life, Munawar simply hinted at ‘exciting times’ ahead. “I would only say that Alhamdulillah I’m very grateful and happy. My parents are very happy. Allah has been really kind,” he said in a recent podcast interview.

Notably, Maheen Siddiqui is an emerging actor, who has proven her talent in a couple of dramas and music videos. Reportedly, she is the niece of veteran actor, Zeba Bakhtiar, and cousin of actor-singer Azaan Sami Khan.